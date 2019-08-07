Don't Miss
LeClairRyan shutting down

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2019 0

LeClairRyan PLLC is going out of business. The members of LeClairRyan PLLC have voted to commence an orderly wind down of the firm’s business, according to a news release. “The decision to wind down was reached after the firm concluded that doing so was in the best interest of our clients, colleagues, and creditors,” according to the ...

