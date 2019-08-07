Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded July 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 23, 2019  108   14420 PYE, PAIGE G & PYE, RICHARD M II Property Address: 436 LADUE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $85,000.00 14450 CAROZZA, STEPHEN Property Address: 73 CHENIN RUN, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: FIRST HERITAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $153,600.00 DEMOTT, JAMES A & DEMOTT, SANDRA A Property Address: 129 BROADMOOR TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

