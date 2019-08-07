NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Co-judge not available: Opinion 19-46

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Co-judge not available Town justice – Ministerial tasks – Conflict checks Opinion 19-46 Background: The inquiring town justice presides in a two-judge court, but his co-judge cannot handle any case for the foreseeable future. The judge asks for guidance on handling cases previously adjudicated by the co-judge, for which fine moneys ...

