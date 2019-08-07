Don't Miss
Trump, RNC file legal challenges to California law seeking release of Trump's tax returns

By: The Washington Post John Wagner August 7, 2019

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee filed two lawsuits Tuesday against California officials, challenging a new law that would bar Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballot next year if he declines to disclose his tax returns. The federal lawsuits, which were threatened last week when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed ...

