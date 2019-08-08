Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded March 21, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MCLEAN, ROSETTA 279 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 SYKES, KIMBERLY D 595 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 DONG, JIA HUA 653 ALDERBERRY LANE, PAMONA CA 91767 SINGER, PATTI 943 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 KING, HOWARD 28 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14614 NAGHIBZADEH GONABADI, JAVAD 85 MAPLEDALE STREET APT 9, ROCHESTER NY 14609 FOGLE, MELISSA 87 ST REGIS DRIVE ...

