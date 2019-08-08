Don't Miss
Doing Business As Recorded March 22, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded March 22, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE AFRICAN CUISINE 480 W. MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 MONROE NUR, FATIMA 1184 E RIDGE ROAD APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MONROE ANDUJAR SPANISH TRANSLATION SERVICES 201 ARBUTUS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MONROE I|WILSON||ANDUJAR| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SMIKH, ROMAN Y 71 WILLIAMSBURG DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 RIDGEWAY, KIMBERLY 207 WARWICK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 ZARETSKY, PAUL M 317 OAKRIDGE ...

