Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Israeli woman convicted in $145M scheme to defraud investors

Israeli woman convicted in $145M scheme to defraud investors

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN August 8, 2019 0

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — An Israeli woman was convicted Wednesday of orchestrating a scheme to defraud tens of thousands of investors across the globe out of tens of millions of dollars. Lee Elbaz, 38, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9 by a federal judge in Maryland following her conviction on of three counts of wire ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo