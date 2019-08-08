Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded May 14, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 14, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT DANIELS, TIERRA L 51 PORTLAND AVENUE APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 FINKLEY, ERVIN E 1140 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT et ano Amount: $255.00 HAMILTON, PAUL T 872 NORTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14604 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $50.00 MEDINA-BAUZA, ELVIN 575 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo