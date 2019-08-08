Don't Miss
Home / News / Koshykar opens new law office

Koshykar opens new law office

By: Bennett Loudon August 8, 2019 0

Cathleen A. Koshykar has opened a Koshykar Law PLLC, a boutique law firm focusing on business law matters. Koshykar has 20 years of commercial, regulatory, and corporate law experience. The firm focuses on helping businesses negotiate and close commercial transactions involving technology development and licensing, sales, procurement, distribution networks, warranties, service levels, terms of use, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo