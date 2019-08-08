Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 24, 2019  67   14428 VERNS AUTO REPAIR III INC Property Address: 3785  AVENUE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $296,000.00 14450 JOHNSON, MARY E Property Address: 30 CEDARVIEW, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $175,750.00 WUEST, ASHLEY & WUEST, STEVEN Property Address: 38 CANNOCK DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $257,200.00 14464 FATICONE, VICTORIA A Property Address: ...

