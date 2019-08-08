Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump says he may commute Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence

Trump says he may commute Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence

By: The Washington Post Ashley Parker August 8, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was seriously considering commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois. Blagojevich is seven years into a 14-year sentence for convictions in 2010 tied to trying to sell then-President Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat, as well as other campaign finance violations, and Trump said ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo