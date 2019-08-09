Aide to assistant speaker of state Assembly arrested in theft

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister August 9, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — An aide and one-time chief of staff to New York State Assembly Assistant Speaker Felix Ortiz was arrested Thursday on a wire fraud charge, accused of diverting $80,000 from campaign contributions for his personal use. Maruf “Mitu” Alam, 29, of Brooklyn, was released on $100,000 bail after an appearance in Brooklyn federal ...

