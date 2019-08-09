Court of Appeals – Excited utterance: People v. Almonte

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Excited utterance Lesser-included offence – Standard People v. Almonte No. 57 Memorandum Background: The defendant appealed from his convictions for second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and attempted first-degree assault on the grounds that the trial court failed to properly charge the jury on a lesser-included count of assault. The defendant also argues it was in error ...

