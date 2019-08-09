Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded May 17, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 17, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ABDI, OSMAN 1080 LAKE AVENUE APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $2,604.03 AVILES, ZAHIDA 8 KAY TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $16,905.91 BATZ, TRICIA M 22 CLOVER DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Amount: $2,311.88 BRADY, LORI 408 SPENCER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CROWN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo