Lawsuit over police shooting moves forward

Federal judge dismisses some claims

By: Bennett Loudon August 9, 2019 0

A federal judge will allow most parts of a lawsuit to move forward in the case of a man who was shot by a Rochester police officer in April 2016. In May 2017, Silvon Simmons filed a civil rights suit naming two officers and former Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli as defendants. An amended complaint filed in ...

