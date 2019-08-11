Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded July 25, 2019

Deeds Recorded July 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded July 25, 2019  65   NOT PROVIDED BATTLE, BARBARA J et ano to HANSON, VICKI L et ano Property Address: LOT R-1B CHEESE FACTORY ROAD, MENDON NY Liber: 12215 Page: 0030 Tax Account: 224.01-1-38.12 Full Sale Price: $38,500.00 FRAGNITO LLC et ano to ANTONIO DIBATTISTA LIVING TRUST et al Property Address: 0 COLLENTON DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12215 Page: 0059 Tax Account: 058.02-1-99 Full Sale Price: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo