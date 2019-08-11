Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney filed March 25, 2019

Powers of Attorney filed March 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded March 25, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BARKER, VALERIE Appoints: BARKER, DALE W JR BEISHEIM, SARAH D Appoints: BEISHEIM, JOHN C BROWN, LINDA D Appoints: BROWN, JOHANNA D DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC HOILES, JUDITH G ABBOTT Appoints: ABBOTT, MARSHA A LUTE, DEBORAH A Appoints: LUTE, FRANCIS J LUTE, FRANCIS J Appoints: LUTE, DEBORAH A TILSON, MARCELLA Appoints: SEAMAN, SCARLETTE R REVOCATION OF POWER OF ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo