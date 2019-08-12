Andrew Dean | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the hiring of Andrew Dean as an associate in the firm’s litigation practice.

Dean represents clients in a range of litigation matters in state and federal courts at the trial and appellate levels. Before joining Harter Secrest & Emery, Dean was an appellate attorney with the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Department where he assisted justices in resolving appeals. Prior to that, he was a law clerk to the Honorable Thomas P. Griesa, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where his work included matters relating to the Republic of Argentina’s sovereign debt restructuring, patent disputes and complex civil litigation.

Dean is a graduate of both Utica College of Syracuse University and the University at Buffalo School of Law.