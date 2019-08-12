Don't Miss
Fourth Department to hear arguments in Syracuse

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2019 0

Justice Gerald J. Whalen, presiding justice of the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has announced that on Oct. 24 as part of the Have Gavel, Will Travel program, the Fourth Department will hear oral arguments in the S.F. Hancock Ceremonial Courtroom at   the Onondaga County Courthouse, 401 Montgomery St., in Syracuse. Oral arguments ...

