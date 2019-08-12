Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded May 16, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 16, 2019   JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT ABBOTT, ANTHONY P et al Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION et al ALLEN, JASMINE A Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT BROWN, CASSANDRA Y Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT BROWN, RASHII D Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER BUNTLEY, TOCCARA N Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT BURRELL, FLOYD A Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT BURRELL, JONATHAN L Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT CHATMAN, SHELL E Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT COLEY, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo