Home / News / Legal News / New trial granted over biased juror, inadmissible statements

New trial granted over biased juror, inadmissible statements

Police failed to read Miranda warnings, or heed request for lawyer

By: Bennett Loudon August 12, 2019 0

A Seneca County man has been granted a new trial because the judge in the case refused to excuse a potentially biased juror, and allowed the prosecution to use statements the defendant made to police that should have been suppressed. Jose L. Hernandez was convicted in May 2017 of two counts of second-degree assault, and one ...

