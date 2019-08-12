Don't Miss
Home / News / New York appeals court ruling halting Adirondack trail work

New York appeals court ruling halting Adirondack trail work

By: The Associated Press August 12, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is appealing a court decision that has halted trail work in the Adirondacks. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking the state’s highest court to reverse a mid-level court ruling in a lawsuit filed by the environmental group Protect the Adirondacks. The group sued in 2013, claiming the state was ...

