Upcoming foreclosures as of August 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 27 Wolfert Ter Rochester 14621 08/12/2019 09:30 AM Gross Polowy, LLC $25,220.88 97 Kislingbury St Rochester 14613 08/13/2019 09:00 AM Aldridge Pite, LLP $112,139.50 310 Westfield St Rochester ...

