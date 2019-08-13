2019 Super Lawyers

The 2019 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars have been announced and the following Rochester lawyers have made the lists.
Barclay Damon LLP Super Lawyers
- Gary Abelson
- Tom Cronmiller
- Jim Grossman
- Susan Schultz Laluk
- Tony Piazza
- Karen Schaefer
- Robert Shaddock
Barclay Damon LLP Rising Stars
- Brittany Lawrence
- Rachelle Nuhfer
Phillips Lytle LLP Super Lawyers
- Richard Beers Jr.
- Mark Moretti
- Linda Prestegaard
Phillips Lytle LLP Rising Stars
- Anthony Carello
- Anthony Iacchetta
- Kevin Mulvehill