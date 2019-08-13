Don't Miss
2019 Super Lawyers

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019 0

The 2019 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars have been announced and the following Rochester lawyers have made the lists.

Barclay Damon LLP Super Lawyers

  • Gary Abelson
  • Tom Cronmiller
  • Jim Grossman
  • Susan Schultz Laluk
  • Tony Piazza
  • Karen Schaefer
  • Robert Shaddock

Barclay Damon LLP Rising Stars

  • Brittany Lawrence
  • Rachelle Nuhfer

Phillips Lytle LLP Super Lawyers

  • Richard Beers Jr.
  • Mark Moretti
  • Linda Prestegaard

Phillips Lytle LLP Rising Stars

  • Anthony Carello
  • Anthony Iacchetta
  • Kevin Mulvehill

