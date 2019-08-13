Don't Miss
Court Calendars for August 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Jerome Dixon v Jamie Solomon, 360 Brooks Ave – Paul M Aloi 2—Midtown Tower Commercial LLC v Second Avenue Software Inc, 280 E Broad St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Dana Helms v Nkechi Obieke, 44 Peck St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Atalab Crescent3 LLC v Deona Ponder, 391 Flower City Park – Burgess ...

