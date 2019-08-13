Don't Miss
Epstein death puts renowned pathologist back in spotlight

By: The Associated Press By JENNIFER PELTZ and JIM MUSTIAN August 13, 2019 0

NEW YORK — He testified for O.J. Simpson's defense, helped investigate the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., hosted an HBO show and brought his pathology expertise to bear on celebrity deaths and police killings. Now Dr. Michael Baden is enmeshed in another high-stakes case, as the private pathologist who observed ...

