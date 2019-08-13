Fourth Department – Unlawful surveillance: People v. Castaneda

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Unlawful surveillance Sentencing – Internet ban – SORA – Youthful adjudication People v. Castaneda KA 17-00045 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of unlawful surveillance and his adjudication as a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. The conviction arises from an ...

