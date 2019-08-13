Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded July 29, 2019

Mortgages Recorded July 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 29, 2019  117   NOT PROVIDED WHEATON, JAY DANIEL Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $184,494.00 14428 BURNELL, ERICA L & BURNELL, RANDY Property Address: 180 RIGA MUMFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $112,250.00 CASTRICHINI, KELSEY V & CASTRICHINI, RICHARD A JR Property Address: 442 DEWEY STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $356,250.00 GURBACKI, DANIEL ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo