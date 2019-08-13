Don't Miss
New York state courts prepare for influx of cases

Provision of New York’s new Child Victims Act takes effect

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2019 0

The New York State court system has designated 45 judges statewide, including 12 in New York City’s five boroughs to prepare for an influx of lawsuits beginning Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019), when a key provision of New York’s Child Victims Act takes effect. The date marks the start of a one-year, one-time window during which plaintiffs ...

