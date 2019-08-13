Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Suit against RIT resumes

Suit against RIT resumes

District Court decision overturned

By: Bennett Loudon August 13, 2019 0

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has revived a lawsuit against Rochester Institute of Technology that had been dismissed a year earlier by U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa. In August 2018, Siragusa dismissed the copyright infringement lawsuit filed against RIT by the estate of Stanley Kauffmann, a prolific movie critic who ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo