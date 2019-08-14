Don't Miss
Epstein among targets as door opens to old sex abuse claims

Epstein among targets as door opens to old sex abuse claims

By: The Associated Press By DAVID KLEPPER August 14, 2019 0

ALBANY — The Roman Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts, schools and hospitals, and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein are some of the targets named in a flurry of sex abuse lawsuits filed Wednesday in New York as the state began accepting cases that had been blocked by an old statute of limitations. Hundreds, if not thousands, ...

