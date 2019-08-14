Don't Miss
Home / News / Tony Palermo recounts his role in Cold War spy case

Tony Palermo recounts his role in Cold War spy case

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2019 0

Tony Palermo, a retired Rochester attorney who was involved in an historic Cold War spy case that was the basis of the Hollywood movie Bridge of Spies, will talk about his involvement n a presentation Monday at St. Ann’s Community at Chapel Oaks. Palermo is the lone surviving member of the legal team that prosecuted KGB ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo