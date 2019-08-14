Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / YouTube discriminates against LGBT content by unfairly culling it, suit alleges

YouTube discriminates against LGBT content by unfairly culling it, suit alleges

By: The Washington Post By Greg Bensinger, Reed Albergotti August 14, 2019 0

A group of LGBT video creators is accusing YouTube of discrimination by suppressing their content, restricting their ability to sell advertising and culling their subscribers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday evening against the video site and its parent, Google. The suit adds to allegations against the video streaming site — by far the world's ...

