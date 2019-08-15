Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 16, 2019

Court Calendars for August 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—GP Holdings 1 LLC v Rasool Abdullah, 9 Rugraff St – Craig D Carson 2—Joseph Domicello v Dave Kinglee Sr, 199 McNaughton St – Richard T Ciaccio 3—AAB Realty LLC v Charles Capers, 26 Mayberry St – Erin M Elsner 4—John W Maxon v William Green, 461 S Goodman St – Erin M ...

