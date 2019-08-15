Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded July 31, 2019

Deeds Recorded July 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded July 31, 2019  95   NOT PROVIDED BONK, LAWRENCE R et ano to CERMAK, MICHAEL B et ano Property Address: 31 DEER PATH, MENDON NY Liber: 12218 Page: 0468 Tax Account: 204.04-1-93 Full Sale Price: $391,000.00 CARD, BENJAMIN M et ano to MUHAMMAD, ALIA Property Address: 16 COLEBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12218 Page: 0606 Tax Account: 107.58-1-2.001 Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 LANGFITT-YOUST, STEPHANIE R et ano ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo