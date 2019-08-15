Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / eDiscovery Update / eDiscovery Update: Governments mobilizing against data privacy abuses

eDiscovery Update: Governments mobilizing against data privacy abuses

By: Daily Record Staff John Larimer August 15, 2019 0

As the digital age steamrolls forward, the exchange of sensitive personal information has become an intractable and necessary part of life. For the vast majority of humanity, not a day goes by without some exchange of digitized personal information. In recent months, prestigious organizations like Dow Jones, Capital One, Facebook, Equifax, Microsoft Email Services and FEMA ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo