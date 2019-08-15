Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Right to be present: People v. Geddis

Fourth Department – Right to be present: People v. Geddis

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to be present Jury selection – Voir dire People v. Geddis KA 17-01065 Appealed from Cattaraugus County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict of assault, menacing, and unlawful imprisonment. He argues that his right to be present during questioning of prospective jurors regarding bias, hostility, or predisposition ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo