Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge rejects Harvard’s bid to dismiss lawsuit challenging its policy on single-sex organizations

Judge rejects Harvard’s bid to dismiss lawsuit challenging its policy on single-sex organizations

By: The Washington Post Valerie Strauss August 15, 2019 0

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of sex discrimination because of its policy governing students who join single-gender social organizations, including fraternities and sororities. The policy bars students from leadership positions in university-recognized organizations and from athletic teams if they join single-sex clubs not recognized by Harvard. Those students also ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo