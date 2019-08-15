Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded May 17, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 17, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT   QUINONES-RUIZ, JOVANIE 6 VETTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: WESTSIDE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: $2,915.33 ROC CITY PARTNERS LLC et ano 2604 ELMWOOD AVENUE 161, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: DUBEY, GEOFFREY et ano Attorney: BARCLAY DAMON LLP Amount: $1,040.00 SULLIVAN, GERALD S 2588 LAKE ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Attorney: MANDARICH LAW GROUP LLP Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo