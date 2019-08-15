Don't Miss
August 15, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded May 17, 2019 LIEN RELEASE ALLEN, ESTHER Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES FRAZIER, VALERIE Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES GLIDDEN, GREGORY Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 487 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MONAGAN, VANESSA Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES MOSLEY, ANNIE Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES RAMOS, MICHAEL SEPULVEDO Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES

