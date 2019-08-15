Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Married ex-Supreme Court clerks allege legal giant Jones Day discriminates against men in parental leav

Married ex-Supreme Court clerks allege legal giant Jones Day discriminates against men in parental leav

By: The Washington Post By Spencer S. Hsu August 15, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — Two former U.S. Supreme Court clerks who married and worked for the Jones Day law firm allege in a new federal lawsuit that the firm's parental-leave policies are discriminatory and that the husband was fired after he challenged its practices. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in the District of Columbia, is the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo