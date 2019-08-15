Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney filed March 26, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded March 26, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMES, MARGARET Appoints: ULGIATI, ANTHONY J BASILIO, JOSEPHINE Appoints: FERRERI, ROSE MARIE CITIBANK NA Appoints: BSI FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FECK, SHARON L Appoints: FECK, TAMARA A GTG DEVELOPMENT LLC Appoints: NACCA, JOHN LATRAY, CHERYL Appoints: NACCA, JOHN LATRAY, CHERYL Appoints: NACCA, JOHN ULGIATI, ANTHONY J Appoints: AMES, MARGARET US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: ONEMAIN MORTGAGE SERVICES INC

