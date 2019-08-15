Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney filed March 27, 2019

Powers of Attorney filed March 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded March 27, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY ADORNI, JULIUS Appoints: SZONN, HEIDI ONEMAIN FINANCIAL Appoints: MR COOPER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo