Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Sentencing guidelines: United States v. Beau

Second Circuit – Sentencing guidelines: United States v. Beau

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing guidelines Child pornography – Sadistic or masochistic images United States v. Beau 18-1574-cr Judges Walker, Cabranes, and Sack Background: The defendant was convicted from receiving and possessing child pornography. At issue on appeal is whether the four-level enhancement per Section 2G2.2(b)(4) of the sentencing guidelines may be applied based on images ...

