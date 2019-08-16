Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 19, 2019

Court Calendars for August 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—3779 Lake Avenue Associates LLC v Justin Blanks, 3781 Lake Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—3779 Lake Avenue Associates LLC v Trishann Black, 3781 Lake Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Park Ave Portfolio LLC & Twin Oaks Manufactured Homes v Clare Belden & Sallie Wilmont, 1211 Park Ave – Burgess & Miraglia ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo