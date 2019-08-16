Don't Miss
Health commissioner offers Narcan training

2,500 antidote kits have been distributed

By: Bennett Loudon August 16, 2019 0

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza visited the Monroe County Bar Association Friday to train a group of people to use Narcan to save a person suffering an opioid overdose. In the past 18 months or so, Mendoza has done about 150 similar presentations and training at a variety of places, such as nonprofit organizations, ...

