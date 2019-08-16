House subpoenas Lewandowski, ex-Trump aide in Trump probe

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press August 16, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday subpoenaed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and a former White House aide as part of its investigation into President Donald Trump’s conduct in office. The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said his committee wants to hear publicly from Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn ...

