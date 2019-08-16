Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Small firm lawyers in 2019: geographic data, earnings, career satisfaction and more

Legal Loop: Small firm lawyers in 2019: geographic data, earnings, career satisfaction and more

By: Nicole Black August 16, 2019 0

Running a small law firm in 2019 isn’t easy, in part because the legal marketplace is in the midst of an unprecedented transformation. 21st-century technologies and globalization are significantly impacting the business of law and continue to disrupt and alter the competitive landscape. Small firm lawyers are not immune from the rapid pace of change, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo