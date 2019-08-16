Don't Miss
Murderer gets life without parole

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019 0

Monroe County Court Judge Vincent Dinolfo on Friday Samuel Shaw to life without parole in state prison for the deaths of William Gibson and Anthony Robertson. Shaw, 29, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. On ...

