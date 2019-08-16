Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 19-38

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Fire investigator Opinion 19-38 Background: The part-time judge is a retired law enforcement officer with decades of experience in the sheriff’s office and fire department. He is trained as a fire investigator. He asks if the committee would reconsider Opinion 18-76, as he believes a fire investigator’s duties under ...

